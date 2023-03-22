Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Wildcats men’s basketball team losing another player

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Adama Bal announced he is leaving the Wildcats basketball team.

In a Twitter post, Bal said “Wildcat nation!! Thank you for everything I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore new opportunities I am thankful and grateful to have been part of this amazing journey with my teammates coaches and you guys Love y’all and Bear Down !!”

Bal played in 26 games during his sophomore season and averaged eight minutes per game.

Bal’s announcement follows an announcement by Kerr Kriisa that he is also leaving the Wildcats.

