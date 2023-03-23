Arizona Supreme Court rejects almost all of Lake’s appeals, sends one back to trial court

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A portion of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election appeal will be sent back to a trial court for review following a ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court released Wednesday, March 22.

The lower court is ordered to look at whether Maricopa County properly followed the signature verification policies in November’s election.

The Supreme Court denied six of Lake’s other requests for appeal.

In a filing made on March 2, Lake’s attorneys focused on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, which is home to more than 60% of the state’s voters.

They alleged chaos created by the technical problems had disenfranchised Republican voters. They claimed the chain of custody for ballots was broken at an off-site facility and that the Arizona Court of Appeals applied the wrong standard of proof in deciding Lake’s challenge.

In the nearly four months since Lake’s defeat, the courts concluded she presented no evidence that voters whose ballots were unreadable by tabulators at polling places were not able to vote.

In rejecting her appeal weeks ago, the state Court of Appeals said the only thing Lake had in backing up her claims about the tabulator problems was “sheer speculation.”

Lake, who lost to Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes, was among the most vocal 2022 Republicans promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign. While most of the other election deniers around the country conceded after losing their races in November, Lake did not.

