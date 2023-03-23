Advertise
Bicyclist dies after hit by 1 of 2 cars involved in crash in Tucson

Matthew Lee Taleck, 52, has been charged him with manslaughter, property damage and...
Matthew Lee Taleck, 52, has been charged him with manslaughter, property damage and endangerment in connection with a fatal crash in Tucson late Tuesday, March 21.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday, March 21, when he was struck by a vehicle that had been involved in a crash.

Tucson police say Isaiah Williams Escalante, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North County Club Road.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. According to the Tucson Police Department, a Nissan Frontier pickup failed to yield the right-of-way and turned left in front of a Honda Accord that was traveling east through the intersection. The impact from the collision forced the Honda into the bicycle lane and up onto the sidewalk, colliding with the bicyclist.

52-year-old Matthew Lee Taleck, the driver of the Nissan, was charged manslaughter, property damage, and two counts of endangerment. Taleck, who police say was impaired at the time of the crash, was booked into the Pima County Jail.

The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old man, was also arrested and booked for unrelated charges. His name was withheld by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

