FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Clearing out but staying cool

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Behind Wednesday’s cold front, clouds are clearing but temperatures will continue to run 10° to 15° below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies through the weekend, but highs will struggle to warm past the 60s. A ridge tries to build in early next week, allowing temperatures to warm back into the 70s and 80; another trough and storm system could roll through by Thursday of next week.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 80°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

