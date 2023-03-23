Legislation to reauthorize school for deaf and blind children still in limbo

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Advocates for the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (ASDB) are calling for action.

House Bill 2456 aims to provide a lifeline for the school, but has been stalled in the Senate for nearly a month.

According to the school’s Superintendent, Annette Reichman, if this bill isn’t heard by next Wednesday, the school would lose funding and have to shut down.

That would mean any child who comes to the school who is blind or deaf would lose out on the resources they have to offer.

Superintendent Reichman said it is standard protocol to do a review every eight to 10 years with the state auditor general. “Our review actually went quite well, and we should have passed the state legislature’s continuation bill for the next eight years,” she said.

Right now, the bill is still in limbo in the Senate after already passing the House. It must still be placed on the agenda and heard in the government committee.

“If our continuation bill is not passed by the Senate, then we will be closing. We will have to close our doors on June 30th of 2023,” she explained.

This has many parents with special needs kids concerned. One parent sent over this statement:

“ASDB preschool has had a tremendous impact on my child’s speech and ability to communicate. When she first started at ASDB, she was only saying a handful of words. Fast forward a year, and she is now able to communicate in full sentences and is on her way to meeting the language milestones for children her age with normal hearing.”

Another parent sent over a separate statement voicing support for the bill: “ASDB has been such an amazing support for not only my children, but for us as a family. My kids have thrived since they started, and the teachers and staff are trained and equipped to teach these students with visual and hearing impairments.”

To continue to service the 2,100 students throughout the state, the bill would need to be passed and quickly. Reichman said this is something she “never thought was possible” because of the “great review” the school got last year.

If this bill doesn’t pass, not only would the Tucson and Phoenix campuses be impacted by this, but public schools throughout Arizona as well. This equates to 85% of the blind, deaf, hard of hearing, and visually impaired communities in Arizona.

13 news has reached out to the bill’s sponsor, Representative Beverly Pingerelli, about why this bill has been stalled but has not heard back.

