Over 300,000 people expected for Tucson’s 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 54th annual Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair begins on Friday, March 24, but street closures begin on March 23 as organizers get ready.

Fourth Avenue will be closed at noon from University Boulevard to Eighth Street. Sixth Street will remain open. These closures will last until 11 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

There will be more than 400 vendors selling just about anything, and there will be food and live music.

Something new for people this year, more activities for kids including bouncing on a trampoline.

“It gives everyone an opportunity to see that quirky side, the cultural side of what Tucson really has to offer,” Casey Anderson with the North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association said.

The fair is put together by the North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, and money from this event will help the avenue’s infrastructure, local neighborhoods, nonprofits, programs and events to promote arts and culture for everyone in the community.

“It’s a really great time; there’s something for everyone. We encourage people to come out and bring your patience, it is a lot of people,” Anderson said. “Wear comfortable shoes. Come eat and have fun.”

The fair runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

