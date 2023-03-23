Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Road closures due to Davis-Monthan Air Show

The Air Force’s demonstration squadron, Thunderbirds, will perform at Davis-Monthan Air Force...
(U.S. Air Force)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Drivers need to be aware of road closures due to the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (DMAFB) Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday March 25, eastbound Alvernon Way/Golf Links Road will close between Ajo Way and Wilmot Road. Westbound Golf Links Road will be restricted to one lane between Wilmot Road and Craycroft Road to allow access to businesses, residences, and transit services.

Westbound Golf Links/Alvernon Way will be closed from Craycroft Road to Ajo Way. Eastbound Aviation Parkway will close at the Alvernon Way exit.

Starting at 11 a.m. March 25th and Sunday, March 26, southbound Swan Road at 29th Street as well as southbound Craycroft Road at 32nd Street will close to allow for event traffic to exit DMAFB.

All streets are scheduled to reopen by approximately 4 p.m. each day.

Law enforcement officers will be on-site to direct travel. Electronic message boards are in place to alert motorists of these travel restrictions.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are asked to plan accordingly.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes resume in-person despite pushback from some faculty
Spring Fling canceled for 2023
Golder Ranch Captain Randall Watts passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21.
Golder Ranch Fire Captain Randall Watts dies unexpectedly
Kerr Kriisa
Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa announces he’s leaving Wildcats
FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the...
Arizona Supreme Court rejects almost all of Lake’s appeals, sends one back to trial court
Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church

Latest News

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Tucson early...
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash on South Nogales Highway
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
Drought conditions have put farmers in a position to reexamine the practices they have used for...
Grower aims to educate community about regenerative farming, water conservation
FILE - A pile of challenged books appear at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 16,...
Book ban attempts hit record high in 2022, library group says