Road closures due to Davis-Monthan Air Show

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Drivers need to be aware of road closures due to the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (DMAFB) Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday March 25, eastbound Alvernon Way/Golf Links Road will close between Ajo Way and Wilmot Road. Westbound Golf Links Road will be restricted to one lane between Wilmot Road and Craycroft Road to allow access to businesses, residences, and transit services.

Westbound Golf Links/Alvernon Way will be closed from Craycroft Road to Ajo Way. Eastbound Aviation Parkway will close at the Alvernon Way exit.

Starting at 11 a.m. March 25th and Sunday, March 26, southbound Swan Road at 29th Street as well as southbound Craycroft Road at 32nd Street will close to allow for event traffic to exit DMAFB.

All streets are scheduled to reopen by approximately 4 p.m. each day.

Law enforcement officers will be on-site to direct travel. Electronic message boards are in place to alert motorists of these travel restrictions.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are asked to plan accordingly.

