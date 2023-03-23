South Nogales Highway closed because of serious crash involving motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person was seriously hurt and South Nogales Highway is closed after a crash Thursday morning, March 23.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of the collision involving a motorcycle and a truck.

One person was reported to have life-threatening injuries.

South Nogales Highway is closed in both directions between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway.

Drivers should avoid the area.

