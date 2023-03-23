South Nogales Highway closed because of serious crash involving motorcycle
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person was seriously hurt and South Nogales Highway is closed after a crash Thursday morning, March 23.
Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of the collision involving a motorcycle and a truck.
One person was reported to have life-threatening injuries.
South Nogales Highway is closed in both directions between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway.
Drivers should avoid the area.
