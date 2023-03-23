Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

South Nogales Highway closed because of serious crash involving motorcycle

South Nogales Highway was closed between East Hermans Road and East Aerospace Parkway because...
South Nogales Highway was closed between East Hermans Road and East Aerospace Parkway because of a motorcycle crash Thursday morning, March 23.(KOLD News 13)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person was seriously hurt and South Nogales Highway is closed after a crash Thursday morning, March 23.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of the collision involving a motorcycle and a truck.

One person was reported to have life-threatening injuries.

South Nogales Highway is closed in both directions between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes resume in-person despite pushback from some faculty
Spring Fling canceled for 2023
Golder Ranch Captain Randall Watts passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21.
Golder Ranch Fire Captain Randall Watts dies unexpectedly
Kerr Kriisa
Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa announces he’s leaving Wildcats
Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church
FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the...
Arizona Supreme Court rejects almost all of Lake’s appeals, sends one back to trial court

Latest News

Roadway open
Roadway reopens after disabled train blocked traffic
Tucson police officers investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection...
UPDATE: Woman struck, seriously injured in crash at Broadway at Wilmot
UPDATE: Police release name of 15-year-old killed in crash involving dirt bike in Tucson
The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed it happened near West Naranja at North Pomegranate...
One teen girl killed, one hurt in crash in Oro Valley