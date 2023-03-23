Suspect identified in Tucson officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT) has released new information about the officer-involved shooting that happened on March 14.

TPSCD responded to calls about an armed robbery with a firearm in the 2700 block of East Grant Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside a restaurant near the location of the initial robbery.

When the officers confronted the suspect, the sergeant gave him multiple commands to get on the ground. The suspect refused and pointed a handgun at the officers. The sergeant discharged his rifle and withdrew to take cover.

Additional officers from the TPD, SWAT team, and Hostage Negotiations Unit were dispatched to the scene. Officers believed the suspect continued to pose a threat to the community due to reports about possible community members inside the restaurant.

During the investigation, officers learned that the community members escaped from the restaurant uninjured. After many communication attempts with the suspect, SWAT personnel entered the restaurant and located the suspect with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Mauro Sosa, died at the scene.

The officer who discharged his weapon is Sergeant Jesse Chlopowicz, a 14-year veteran with the Tucson Police Department.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Sosa had a criminal history in Pima County.

In 2006, he was convicted of weapons misconduct and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. Then in 2010, Sosa was convicted of kidnapping and was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison.

Sosa was also found guilty of several infractions while in custody. Some of those infractions include disorderly conduct, threatening, fighting, refusal to work, disobeying orders, theft and giving/receiving tattoos.

