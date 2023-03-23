TPD saves dinner

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Tucson police arrested a Grubhub driver while investigating a west-side traffic stop but made sure the food still made it to the customer.

Officers noticed the driver they arrested was on his way to deliver food to a customer. Tucson Police says that’s when Ofc. Valenzuela stepped in and made the delivery, no doubt earning a five-star rating for protecting and serving... dinner!

