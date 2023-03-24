Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes resume in-person despite pushback from some faculty
Spring Fling canceled for 2023
FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the...
Arizona Supreme Court rejects almost all of Lake’s appeals, sends one back to trial court
Golder Ranch Captain Randall Watts passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21.
Golder Ranch Fire Captain Randall Watts dies unexpectedly
Kerr Kriisa
Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa announces he’s leaving Wildcats
Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced
Dominik Wolsey, 12, is missing in Sahuarita. He was last seen walking towards the Anza Trail...
Authorities looking for missing autistic boy in Sahuarita
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah social media law means kids need approval from parents