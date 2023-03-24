Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to a report.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes resume in-person despite pushback from some faculty
Spring Fling canceled for 2023
FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the...
Arizona Supreme Court rejects almost all of Lake’s appeals, sends one back to trial court
There will be more than 400 vendors at the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair. (Source: Tucson...
Over 300,000 people expected for Tucson’s 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair
Matthew Lee Taleck, 52, has been charged him with manslaughter, property damage and...
Bicyclist dies after hit by 1 of 2 cars involved in crash in Tucson
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Tucson early...
Motorcyclist dies following crash on South Nogales Highway

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Gwyneth Paltrow faces claims that a ski accident she was in caused a man lasting damage.
Missing GoPro video targeted in Gwyneth Paltrow trial
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation has helped create 441 jobs.
Report: UACI startups bring large profit to southern Arizona
President Joe Biden will address Canadian Parliament and meet with the PM.
Biden visits Canada