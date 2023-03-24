Authorities looking for missing autistic boy in Sahuarita
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing boy near the 60 block of East Camino Limon Verde in Sahuarita.
The Sahuarita Police Department said 12-year-old Dominik Wolsey, who is diagnosed with autism, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. walking towards the Anza Trail.
Wolsey was wearing a blue and green T-shirt, grey pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.