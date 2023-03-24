Advertise
Authorities looking for missing autistic boy in Sahuarita

Dominik Wolsey, 12, is missing in Sahuarita. He was last seen walking towards the Anza Trail...
Dominik Wolsey, 12, is missing in Sahuarita. He was last seen walking towards the Anza Trail near the 60 block of East Camino Limon Verde(Sahuarita Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing boy near the 60 block of East Camino Limon Verde in Sahuarita.

The Sahuarita Police Department said 12-year-old Dominik Wolsey, who is diagnosed with autism, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. walking towards the Anza Trail.

Wolsey was wearing a blue and green T-shirt, grey pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

