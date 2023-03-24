Authorities looking for missing autistic boy in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing boy near the 60 block of East Camino Limon Verde in Sahuarita.

The Sahuarita Police Department said 12-year-old Dominik Wolsey, who is diagnosed with autism, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. walking towards the Anza Trail.

Wolsey was wearing a blue and green T-shirt, grey pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

