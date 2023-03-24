Cochise County deputies looking for burglary suspects
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding suspects from a reported burglary that happened off Highway 80 near Bisbee on March 10.
The homeowner told deputies the suspects took two mini motorbikes from a building on the property. The homeowner provided the pictures to deputies as well.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in identifying these subjects by calling 520-803-3550 (SEACOM), or by submitting information via email at SheriffTips@cochise.az.gov.
