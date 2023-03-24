Advertise
Cochise County deputies looking for burglary suspects

Burglary suspects
Burglary suspects(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding suspects from a reported burglary that happened off Highway 80 near Bisbee on March 10.

The homeowner told deputies the suspects took two mini motorbikes from a building on the property. The homeowner provided the pictures to deputies as well.

Burglary suspect
Burglary suspect(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in identifying these subjects by calling 520-803-3550 (SEACOM), or by submitting information via email at SheriffTips@cochise.az.gov.

