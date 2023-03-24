Cochise County deputies looking for burglary suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding suspects from a reported burglary that happened off Highway 80 near Bisbee on March 10.

The homeowner told deputies the suspects took two mini motorbikes from a building on the property. The homeowner provided the pictures to deputies as well.

Burglary suspect (Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in identifying these subjects by calling 520-803-3550 (SEACOM), or by submitting information via email at SheriffTips@cochise.az.gov.

