FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Mostly sunny but cool weekend ahead

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies and an afternoon breeze stick with us through the weekend, but highs will struggle to warm past the upper 60s. A ridge builds early next week, causing temperatures to rise into the 70s Monday and low 80s Tuesday! Our next weather-maker arrives by Thursday, cooling our temperatures and bringing us a slight chance for rain. Overall, a lot of sunshine in the 7-day forecast!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 80°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

