Flagstaff Unified school bus gets stuck in a sinkhole near Doney Park

It's not yet clear how much damage the school bus suffered.(Kari Delgado)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Flagstaff Unified School District bus got stuck in a sinkhole Friday morning as storm cleanup continues for the storm-stricken High Country.

Witnesses told Arizona's Family that a tow truck was en route.
Witnesses told Arizona's Family that a tow truck was en route.(Kari Delgado)

Witnesses tell Arizona’s Family that the bus got stuck along Slayton Ranch Road, a steep road that runs east of Doney Park near the Doodie Lo Memorial Park. Coconino County, in a Tweet, says the water flow going through the culvert, a type of water channel, wore down the structure. “At approximately 7 a.m., a Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) school bus drove over the area and broke through the roadway surface,” the county says in the Tweet. There were no students on board when the road gave way and the driver was not injured, the Flagstaff Unified School District says.

Coconino County Public Works has closed Slayton Ranch Rd to assess the damage near the Rio de Flag crossing. The County says to avoid the area and that residents on the north side can use Neptune Road to access Silver Saddle Road. Residents on the south side can use Townsend-Winona Road.

“After the past few days of increased precipitation, culverts and drainage throughout Coconino County have been running at or above capacity. Public Works crews are currently monitoring infrastructure throughout the county roads system,” the county says.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

