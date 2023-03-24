Advertise
Hobbs names Alec Esteban Thomson as new director of Arizona Lottery

Alec Esteban Thomson
Alec Esteban Thomson(Office the Arizona Governor)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (13 News) - Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday, March 24, Alec Esteban Thomson will be the new director of the Arizona Lottery.

Thomson is the Diversity + Public Service Marketing Director for LAVIDGE, a Phoenix-based advertising, public relations and digital marketing agency.

“Alec Esteban Thomson is a proven leader in business and public service, and his background makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Arizona Lottery,” Hobbs said.

Proceeds from Arizona Lottery ticket sales go to programs and organizations focused on higher education, health and human services, the environment, and economic and business development. Thomson will oversee the Arizona Lottery’s contribution to these programs.

In 2022, $269.51 million went to Arizona communities.

Thomson’s background in public service and advocacy includes experience leading policy and community engagement initiatives at the federal, state, and local levels.

He also served as Director of Strategic Initiatives; Campaigns for former Gov. Doug Ducey.

“I’m thrilled to be the next Director of the Arizona Lottery and am excited to grow the Lottery’s impact in Arizona communities, while continuing the organization’s excellent work of funding vital programs in our state and its critical contributions to the state’s general fund,” Thomson said.

Thomson, a fourth-generation Arizonan, grew up in Nogales.

