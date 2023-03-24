Advertise
Officer rushed to hospital after being shot in south Phoenix

By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) An police officer is hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in south Phoenix.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Friday on Atlanta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road, were crews were dispatched to reports of a shooting. While details from Phoenix police are limited, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) confirms that an officer was shot.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the neighborhood. ATF agents are also heading to the scene.

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews on scene. Check back for updates.

An officer was wounded Friday morning in a neighborhood near 7Th Avenue and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

