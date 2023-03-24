Reid Park Zoo to remain open during expansion project

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Construction is underway at Reid Park Zoo, making way for their upcoming Pathway to Asia Project.

New fencing is the first step toward building a larger, more handicap-accessible parking lot. The zoo will remain open during this expansion process.

Parking access for University of Arizona baseball, the zoo and guests of the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center can still comfortably be accessed during this construction.

For access to Reid Park travel through Lakeshore Lane. Additional handicapped parking spaces are now marked in the ARC parking lot.

The new parking lot is expected to be complete in November and thereafter the Pathway to Asia project will begin in the current zoo and ARC parking lots.

Pathway to Asia will add 3.5 acres to the zoo, 95 trees and a variety of animal species.

Nancy Kluge, president and CEO Reid Park Zoo said, “It’ll have red panda which is an often-requested animal at the zoo, paired with muntjacs which are these small deer, Asian small-clawed otters which are just so fun to watch and the centerpiece will be bringing tigers back to Reid Park Zoo.”

The zoo is also adding a new sloth habitat and the Angel Charity for Children World of Play, a nature space for kids to learn about animals and their habitats. Both are set to open this summer.

