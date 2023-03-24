Tucson Police arrest Grubhub driver but make sure customer gets his food

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Grubhub driver was arrested while making a delivery in Tucson, but a police officer stepped up to make sure the customer still got his food.

The Tucson Police Department said the suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on the city’s west side.

The TPD said Officer Valenzuela noticed the meal in the car and made the delivery.

Valenzuela “earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” the TPD said in a tweet.

