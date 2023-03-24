Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

The Weeknd named most popular artist in the world

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners...
According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.(The Weeknd / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Weeknd has been officially named the most popular artist in the world.

According to Guinness World Records, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is statistically the most popular musician on the planet.

The organization says no one even comes close, based on his popularity rating on Spotify data.

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.

He also became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners last month.

Guinness says Miley Cyrus is the Weeknd’s closest competitor with 82.4 million monthly listeners.

Next is Shakira, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Rihanna. After Rihanna, the closest male competitor is Ed Sheeran.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes resume in-person despite pushback from some faculty
Spring Fling canceled for 2023
FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the...
Arizona Supreme Court rejects almost all of Lake’s appeals, sends one back to trial court
There will be more than 400 vendors at the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair. (Source: Tucson...
Over 300,000 people expected for Tucson’s 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair
Road closures due to Davis-Monthan Air Show
Matthew Lee Taleck, 52, has been charged him with manslaughter, property damage and...
Bicyclist dies after hit by 1 of 2 cars involved in crash in Tucson

Latest News

The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in Utah ski collision trial
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
LIVE: Biden, Trudeau hold news conference
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Teenager found safe in Central Texas following Amber Alert
FILE - This undated handout photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the...
Russians, American delayed in space to return in September
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker