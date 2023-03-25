Advertise
Crash causes road closure in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are warning of a traffic restriction due to a morning crash.

Police say Houghton Road at E. 29th St. will be shut down and traffic delays are expected while crews clear the area.

They say a vehicle hit a light pole and the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.

TEP is not reporting any outages, but a TPD officer says power is out in the area.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

