Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Driver arrested after deadly crash

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police arrested a driver after a deadly crash with a pedestrian.

Police say it happened Friday night about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of E. Benson Highway and Tournament Way where officers received a report a pedestrian was dead and the vehicle left the scene.

Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed the death, while Traffic Unit Detectives responded to continue the investigation.

Patrol officers in the area located the vehicle and driver in a nearby neighborhood.

Interviews conducted at the scene determined the pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, was attempting to cross Benson Highway from north to south when he was hit by a blue 2004 Dodge Ram traveling west.

Police say the pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk and investigators found narcotics in his possession. The driver of the Dodge was identified as 34-year-old Oscar Torres. Police say he was not impaired at the time of the collision but did have a suspended driver’s license. Police charged Torres with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision.

Police say roadway evidence and witness interviews determined that mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person of Interest
Tucson police searching for person of interest
The Thunderbirds, Air Force’s demonstration squadron, will perform at Davis-Monthan Air Force...
Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show returns to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Road closures due to Davis-Monthan Air Show
Bourn Companies buys Foothills Mall...again
Police said they took a suspect into custody in connection to the shooting.
Man identified, in custody after officer ambushed and shot in south Phoenix

Latest News

Search for missing woman
TPD looking for missing vulnerable adult
Police said they took a suspect into custody in connection to the shooting.
Man identified, in custody after officer ambushed and shot in south Phoenix
Crash causes road closure in Tucson
Crash causes road closure in Tucson
Local veteran reflects on life 20 years after the Iraq war began