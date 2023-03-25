Driver arrested after deadly crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police arrested a driver after a deadly crash with a pedestrian.

Police say it happened Friday night about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of E. Benson Highway and Tournament Way where officers received a report a pedestrian was dead and the vehicle left the scene.

Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed the death, while Traffic Unit Detectives responded to continue the investigation.

Patrol officers in the area located the vehicle and driver in a nearby neighborhood.

Interviews conducted at the scene determined the pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, was attempting to cross Benson Highway from north to south when he was hit by a blue 2004 Dodge Ram traveling west.

Police say the pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk and investigators found narcotics in his possession. The driver of the Dodge was identified as 34-year-old Oscar Torres. Police say he was not impaired at the time of the collision but did have a suspended driver’s license. Police charged Torres with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision.

Police say roadway evidence and witness interviews determined that mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor.

