FIRST ALERT FORECAST: cool, but nice weekend!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Saturday AM, March 25th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies stay with us through the weekend but highs will struggle to warm past the upper 60s. A ridge builds early next week, causing temperatures to rise into the 70s Monday and low 80s Tuesday! Our next weather-maker arrives by Thursday, cooling our temperatures and bringing us a slight chance for rain. Overall, a lot of sunshine and cooler temperatures in the 7-day forecast!

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Gusty.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a slight 20% chance for rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Windy.

FRIDAY: 10% chance for morning rain. Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

