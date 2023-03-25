Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Judge: Meadows, former Trump aides must testify to Jan. 6 grand jury

A federal judge ordered several former Trump aides to testify before the Jan. 6 grand jury. (CNN, WSOC, POOL, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, WZTV, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTIC
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to use executive privilege to avoid grand jury testimony have been halted.

A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify before a grand jury as part of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to multiple CNN sources.

Trump’s legal team had challenged subpoenas issued by special counsel Jack Smith demanding testimony and documents from Meadows, the former president’s White House chief of staff, as well as several others by asserting executive privilege.

Some of the witnesses who have already appeared before the grand jury but refused to answer some questions related to their interactions with Trump will now likely have to return.

Trump’s legal team is expected to appeal the decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes resume in-person despite pushback from some faculty
Spring Fling canceled for 2023
Road closures due to Davis-Monthan Air Show
There will be more than 400 vendors at the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair. (Source: Tucson...
Over 300,000 people expected for Tucson’s 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair
FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the...
Arizona Supreme Court rejects almost all of Lake’s appeals, sends one back to trial court
Matthew Lee Taleck, 52, has been charged him with manslaughter, property damage and...
Bicyclist dies after hit by 1 of 2 cars involved in crash in Tucson

Latest News

Man rescues woman as her vehicle sinks into intense Missouri floodwaters.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
Kim Jong Un claims he has drones that can create radioactive tsunamis.
Kim Jong Un takes threats to new level
The Tucson police department responded to a collision involving a bicyclist around 9 p.m. on...
Bicyclist seriously injured in a collision in Tucson
The County Administrator, Jan Lesher, released a 12-page memo asking the board members to give...
Pima County preparing to roll back many Covid-19 rules and regulations