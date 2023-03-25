Man identified, in custody after officer ambushed and shot in south Phoenix

By Ben Bradley and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Authorities have taken a man into custody in connection to an ambush attack that left an officer hurt in south Phoenix on Friday morning. Phoenix police confirmed that Joseph Lopez, 29, in his late 20s was arrested around 6 p.m.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower, just before 9 a.m., witnesses reported a car crashed into the front yard of a home near Ninth and Atlanta avenues, south of Broadway Road, and described the suspect. The officer who was the first to arrive spotted a man who matched Lopez’s description, Bower said. As she drove closer, the man pulled out a rifle and started shooting at her. He then took off.

A manhunt began to find the man, and detectives later found Lopez in a nearby home. Bower said police used less-lethal tools to take him into custody. He had a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted him on the roof of a home with his hands up as police swarmed him.

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the officer was shot once in her left hip, and bullet shrapnel hit her face. She was taken to Banner University Medical Center and is currently in stable condition. Phoenix police tweeted a photo of a blue ribbon wrapped around a tree outside Banner University Medical Center. “This was an ambush on our officer. This is the reality our officers face every day when they put on this uniform,” said Chief Sullivan. “The majority of those suspects who have pulled guns on us recently are prohibited possessors. They shouldn’t have guns to use in the first place. And regardless of what the facts are in this case, I’m going to work with our local, state, and federal partners to do whatever we can to reduce gun crime and hold those accountable.”

The officer has been with the department for just under a year. Another officer was hurt during the search when a K-9 bit him. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the neighborhood. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are also on the scene. Arizona’s Family has learned that Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell arrived in the area shortly after the shooting occurred. An MCAO spokesperson said that Mitchell reportedly does this when a law enforcement member is shot.

Investigators say 23 schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution, but the order was later lifted.

Below is the full statement released by PLEA early Friday afternoon:

This is the 18th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 24th in the state in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPD looking for missing vulnerable adult

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 13 News Staff
She was last seen wearing a black and white long sleeve shirt and black pants.

News

Driver arrested after deadly crash

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 13 News Staff
Police say the pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

News

Crash causes road closure in Tucson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 13 News Staff
Police say Houghton Road at E. 29th St. will be shut down.

News

Local veteran reflects on life 20 years after the Iraq war began

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emilee Miranda
One and a half million Americas served in the Iraq War, and 20 years later, many of those veterans are still struggling with their time there and their transition back into society. Augustine Fernando Lopez Jr., a former sergeant in the Army is among that number.

Latest News

News

Bicyclist seriously injured in a collision in Tucson

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 13 News Staff
TPD said the bicyclist was transported with serious injuries.

News

Pima County preparing to roll back many Covid-19 rules and regulations

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bud Foster
The County Administrator, Jan Lesher, released a 12-page memo asking the board members to give direction on reversing the rules, regulations, and requirements imposed during the three-year-long pandemic.

News

Tucson police searching for person of interest

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 13 News Staff
Detectives said the male is believed to be 25-35 years old and was carrying a black backpack.

Crime Team

Nogales police arrest suspects for high school threats

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 13 News Staff
The Nogales Police Department arrested suspects for making a shooting threat at two high schools in Nogales.

Top Story

Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show returns to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base this weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mikala Novitsky
This year they have 13 performers and they’re expecting around 100,000 people at the show this weekend.

Top Story

Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show returns at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base this weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago