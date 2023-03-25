Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew...
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.(Jon Sullivan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.

“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber said in a statement emailed by a representative. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. Webber, the famed composer, missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son’s side with other loved ones.

Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records,” which was based on the book “The Little Prince.” He also worked on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” earning a Grammy nod for best musical theater album.

Nicholas is Webber’s son with his first wife, Sarah Hugill, also the mother of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has four other children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person of Interest
Tucson police searching for person of interest
The Thunderbirds, Air Force’s demonstration squadron, will perform at Davis-Monthan Air Force...
Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show returns to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Road closures due to Davis-Monthan Air Show
Bourn Companies buys Foothills Mall...again
Police said they took a suspect into custody in connection to the shooting.
Man identified, in custody after officer ambushed and shot in south Phoenix

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in...
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
A Minnesota man turned 100 years old, and nearly 100 people attended his birthday party,...
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
West Virginia woman charged after numerous animals found dead, authorities said.
Woman facing multiple charges after 41 dead cats found at property, authorities say