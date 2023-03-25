Nogales police arrest suspects for high school threats.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Nogales Police Department arrested suspects for making a shooting threat at two high schools in Nogales.

Nogales police responded to a threat on March 20 about a shooting that would take place on Thursday, March 23. After an investigation between Nogales police and Nogales Unified School District, they arrested three suspects.

Police responded to another shooting threat incident that happened at Pierson High School on March 23. NPD said the threat would be carried out on Friday, March 24.

During the investigation, police said they arrested one person.

All the suspects in these two cases were arrested for Disruption of an Educational institution and for making Terroristic Threats.

No students or staff were ever in danger during these investigations.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.