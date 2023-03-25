Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix police officer who was injured in a shooting Friday morning was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon. Arizona’s Family news crews were there as the 26-year-old officer made her way out of the hospital among a supportive group of fellow officers who gathered in anticipation of her release.

The man authorities arrested in connection with the attack, Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested Friday evening around 6 p.m.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower, just before 9 a.m., witnesses reported a car crashed into the front yard of a home near Ninth and Atlanta avenues, south of Broadway Road, and described the suspect. The officer who was the first to arrive spotted a man who matched Lopez’s description, Bower said. As she drove closer, the man pulled out a rifle and started shooting at her. He then took off.

A manhunt began to find the man, and detectives later found Lopez in a nearby home. Bower said police used less-lethal tools to take him into custody. He had a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. Lopez spent time in state prison for previous felony charges and was released in April 2022. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted him on the roof of a home with his hands up as police swarmed him.

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the officer was shot once in her left hip, and bullet shrapnel hit her face. She was taken to Banner University Medical Center and is currently in stable condition. Phoenix police tweeted a photo of a blue ribbon wrapped around a tree outside Banner University Medical Center. “This was an ambush on our officer. This is the reality our officers face every day when they put on this uniform,” said Chief Sullivan. “The majority of those suspects who have pulled guns on us recently are prohibited possessors. They shouldn’t have guns to use in the first place. And regardless of what the facts are in this case, I’m going to work with our local, state, and federal partners to do whatever we can to reduce gun crime and hold those accountable.”

Thank you to the hospital and staff for your care while we continue working through this investigation.



Our Officers condition remains the same with non-life-threatening injuries. @BlueOpsPHX pic.twitter.com/qZ2jH6PYKC — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 24, 2023

On Saturday, Phoenix police confirmed that the officer was released from the hospital. The officer has been with the department for just under a year. Another officer was hurt during the search when a K-9 bit him. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Phoenix Officer released from the hospital among friends and family. pic.twitter.com/dEUW3JB1ZR — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 26, 2023

Traffic restrictions were in place in the neighborhood. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are also on the scene. Arizona’s Family has learned that Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell arrived in the area shortly after the shooting occurred. An MCAO spokesperson said that Mitchell reportedly does this when a law enforcement member is shot.

Investigators say 23 schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution, but the order was later lifted.

Below is the full statement released by PLEA early Friday afternoon:

This morning, a dedicated Phoenix Police Officer was shot while responding to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a residence. The caller advised that he thought the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene possibly with a rifle. As the officer arrived on scene, the suspect--unbeknownst to everyone--had been waiting inside of his vehicle, jumped out with a rifle, and cowardly ambushed the officer. He fired several rounds at the officer with wanton disregard for everyone in the area. The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is in close contact with the medical team and we are praying for the officer’s quick recovery. The increased violence towards responding officers is becoming far too common here in Phoenix and is absolutely infuriating. Words matter, and the increased hostility from activist organizations, and their elected allies, is creating an environment where many believe violence against police officers is acceptable thus normalizing this dangerous behavior. For years, these same people have boisterously blamed the police for the outcome of violent encounters, not even once acknowledging that police officers are needing to react to the attacks against them. Holding police officers 100% responsible for the unfortunate outcome of a deadly incident when we are only 50% of the equation is ignorant and perverse. This behavior is unacceptable and must be condemned by our community and the Phoenix City Council. Phoenix residents, and the brave men and women who have chosen to stand in the void and protect law abiding citizens, deserve better.

This is the 18th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 24th in the state in 2023.

