TPD looking for missing vulnerable adult

Search for missing woman
Search for missing woman(Tucson Police)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say 21-year-old Brooke Salerno was last seen yesterday evening near the 1600 block of N. Silverbell Rd.

She is described as 5′5 and 220 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black and white long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

