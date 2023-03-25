TPD looking for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say 21-year-old Brooke Salerno was last seen yesterday evening near the 1600 block of N. Silverbell Rd.

She is described as 5′5 and 220 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black and white long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

