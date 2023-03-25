Tucson police searching for person of interest

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson police department is asking for help to find a person of interest for an active investigation that happened earlier this year but is not a suspect.

Detectives said the male is believed to be 25-35 years old and was carrying a black backpack.

Details of the investigation are limited until this person or follow-up interviews are completed.

If anyone sees or knows him, please call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.