FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps and dry conditions continue this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Cool and dry this weekend, then a warming trend Monday through Wednesday. A weather system will bring gusty winds Wednesday and Thursday along with cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday. Perhaps a few showers with this system mainly north of Tucson Thursday into Friday as well.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.