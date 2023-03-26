FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps and dry conditions continue this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Cool and dry this weekend, then a warming trend Monday through Wednesday. A weather system will bring gusty winds Wednesday and Thursday along with cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday. Perhaps a few showers with this system mainly north of Tucson Thursday into Friday as well.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
