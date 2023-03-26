Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: temperatures fluctuating as we end March!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Sunday AM, March 26th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies stay with us through the weekend but highs will struggle to warm past the upper 60s. A ridge builds early next week, causing temperatures to rise into the 70s Monday and low 80s Tuesday! Our next weather-maker arrives by Thursday, cooling our temperatures and bringing us a slight chance for rain. Overall, a lot of sunshine and cooler temperatures in the 7-day forecast!

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds pick up.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a 10% chance for rain. Highs in the low 70s. Windy.

FRIDAY: 10% chance for morning rain. Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

