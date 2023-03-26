Advertise
Inmate death treated as suspected homicide

Arizona Department of Corrections
Arizona Department of Corrections(3TV/CBS 5)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Corrections announced the death of an inmate.

A press release by ADCRR stated 50-year-old Jereme Cosby died Saturday, March 25 after being found unresponsive in his shared housing unit.

Staff attempted life-saving measures, but Cosby was declared deceased by responding paramedics.

Cosby was admitted to ADCRR custody in 2005 after he was sentenced out of Mohave County for Murder 1st Degree.

The Department of Corrections says the incident is being treated as a suspected homicide and an investigation is being conducted by Criminal Investigators.

The Department intends to fully pursue criminal prosecution of any suspect or suspects identified to be involved in this case.

All inmate deaths are also investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.

Cosby’s assigned housing location was Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis.

