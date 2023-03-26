Advertise
Police looking for an oversized red spoon display stolen from Phoenix Dairy Queen

The large red spoon statue was reportedly stolen outside the Dairy Queen near 51st Avenue and...
The large red spoon statue was reportedly stolen outside the Dairy Queen near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:09 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Have you seen a giant red spoon? Police are investigating an unusual theft that happened at a Phoenix Dairy Queen on Friday night.

On Saturday, someone called 911, reporting that the large red spoon statue outside of the Dairy Queen near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road had been stolen. Phoenix police say the 15-foot spoon was taken sometime between the night of March 24 and the early morning of March 25. Phoenix city councilman Sal DiCiccio sent out the APB on his Twitter account over the weekend.

An investigation is underway, and police say no suspects have been identified or contacted.

