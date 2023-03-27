Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Americans are tipping less than a year ago

According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of places that accept tips for services is increasing, but gratuities are going down.

According to Toast, a restaurant management-based software company, close to 50% of fast-food restaurants now ask customers if they would like to give a little extra pay to staff. That is a 10% increase from three years ago.

Americans, however, are being tight with their wallets.

During the last quarter, the percentage of people who tip at quick-service establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks was 15.9%.

Last year, it was 16.4%.

Inflation is among the reasons why analysts say some people are tipping less.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate death investigated as homicide
Inmate death treated as suspected homicide
Person of Interest
Tucson police searching for person of interest
No arrests have been made at this time.
Driver arrested after deadly crash
Crash causes road closure in Tucson
Crash causes road closure in Tucson
The Thunderbirds, Air Force’s demonstration squadron, will perform at Davis-Monthan Air Force...
Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show returns to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Latest News

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child
High school group works to bring nature trail to life
Tanque Verde High School group works to bring nature trail to life
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people
A coyote can be seen sneaking up at attacking the child.
2 toddlers attacked by coyote in Arizona