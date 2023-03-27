Clements’ attorney files motion to remove judge
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A scheduled hearing in the Christopher Clements case ended before it even started Monday, March 27.
Clements’ attorney, Eric Kessler, told 13 News he filed a motion to remove the judge from the case.
According to the motion, “the assigned judge’s interest or prejudice would prevent a fair and impartial hearing or trial. The judge to be changed is the Honorable James E. Marner.”
Read the document below:
