Clements’ attorney files motion to remove judge

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A scheduled hearing in the Christopher Clements case ended before it even started Monday, March 27.

Clements’ attorney, Eric Kessler, told 13 News he filed a motion to remove the judge from the case.

According to the motion, “the assigned judge’s interest or prejudice would prevent a fair and impartial hearing or trial. The judge to be changed is the Honorable James E. Marner.”

Read the document below:

