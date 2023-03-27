Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warmer start to the workweek!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a weekend spent in the 60s, warmer weather is on the way for southern Arizona. A ridge of high pressure building into the region will cause highs to climb into the low 70s today and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next weather-maker arrives Thursday, bringing a slight chance for rain, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures with it. The cool-down looks brief, as highs soar back into the 70s and 80s this weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Windy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 80°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate death investigated as homicide
Inmate death treated as suspected homicide
Person of Interest
Tucson police searching for person of interest
No arrests have been made at this time.
Driver arrested after deadly crash
Crash causes road closure in Tucson
Crash causes road closure in Tucson
The Thunderbirds, Air Force’s demonstration squadron, will perform at Davis-Monthan Air Force...
Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show returns to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Latest News

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures to kick-start the workweek
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Sunday AM, March 26th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: temperatures fluctuating as we end March!
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Sunday AM, March 26th
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Sunday AM, March 26th
Allie Potter March 25 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps and dry conditions continue this weekend