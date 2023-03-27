FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warmer start to the workweek!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a weekend spent in the 60s, warmer weather is on the way for southern Arizona. A ridge of high pressure building into the region will cause highs to climb into the low 70s today and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next weather-maker arrives Thursday, bringing a slight chance for rain, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures with it. The cool-down looks brief, as highs soar back into the 70s and 80s this weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Windy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 80°.

