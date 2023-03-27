FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures to kick-start the workweek
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry and mostly sunny conditions will continue through midweek as temperatures warm quickly back up above seasonal normals by Tuesday and Wednesday. A weather system will approach and pass through the region mid to late this week bringing gusty winds Wednesday and Thursday followed by cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. A few, light showers will also be possible primarily north of Tucson Thursday into Friday.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.