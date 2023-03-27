Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures to kick-start the workweek

By Allie Potter
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:08 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry and mostly sunny conditions will continue through midweek as temperatures warm quickly back up above seasonal normals by Tuesday and Wednesday. A weather system will approach and pass through the region mid to late this week bringing gusty winds Wednesday and Thursday followed by cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. A few, light showers will also be possible primarily north of Tucson Thursday into Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

