Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘I was being attacked’: Stranger beats man with bat at gas station

By Sharon Danquah and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:02 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - After the arrest of a man accused of a string of violent attacks in Nashville, Tennessee, one of his alleged victims is sharing the details of his horrifying attack.

Eder Rios told WSMV he was attacked with a wooden baseball bat at a gas station on Dickerson Pike while working to repair equipment at a gas pump.

“To be honest, I didn’t realize what was happening,” said Rios through a translator. “I just wanted to get far away from there.”

Rios said as he and others worked to fix the pump, someone pulled up next to them, waited until he turned his back and began swinging the baseball bat.

“I was being attacked,” Rios said. “I just felt a few punches in my head. I turned around and tried to protect myself with my arms, and I was hit four more times in my arm.”

In surveillance video, Rios is seen running away from the man, who jumped back into his car and sped off.

“I didn’t realize what was happening. That’s why I was just trying to avoid more hits by walking away,” Rios said. “Then, I realized that I was bleeding in my head and that my arm was hurt very bad.”

Rios said the gas station owner called 911 and filed a report while his friends rushed him to a nearby hospital.

“My hand that I use to work is broken,” he said. “I went to the hospital that day, and now, I have to go to a therapist.”

While Rios heals from his injuries, he still doesn’t know why he was attacked.

“To be honest, I’m a little scared that this happened to me,” he said. “I don’t know how it’s going to be when I come back to work.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Rios’ alleged attacker, 30-year-old Khadree Renfro, is accused of attacking two other people in the days surrounding the gas station assault. Renfro is now charged with three counts of attempted homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate death investigated as homicide
Inmate death treated as suspected homicide
Person of Interest
Tucson police searching for person of interest
No arrests have been made at this time.
Driver arrested after deadly crash
Crash causes road closure in Tucson
Crash causes road closure in Tucson
The Thunderbirds, Air Force’s demonstration squadron, will perform at Davis-Monthan Air Force...
Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show returns to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Latest News

Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Philadelphia residents warned about chemical spill in river
Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Philadelphia officials say water is safe so far after chemical spill
At least 25 people are dead in Mississippi following Friday night's severe weather outbreak.
Deadly storms rip through Mississippi
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The...
Deputies accused of shoving guns in mouths of 2 Black men in Miss.; 2 others died in separate incidents
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found