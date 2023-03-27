Tucson homicide detectives investigating after man’s body found in street

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in a street on Friday, March 24.

According to police, 46-year-old Gabriel Munoz was found dead near South Irving Avenue and East Valentine Street, which is near East 29th Street and South Alvernon Way, just after 10:30 p.m. Munoz had obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. Information can be shared anonymously through 88-CRIME.

No additional information about a possible suspect was immediately available.

