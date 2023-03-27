Advertise
Tucson homicide detectives investigating after man’s body found in street

Tucson police ask for public’s help in homicide investigation after man found dead near South...
Tucson police ask for public’s help in homicide investigation after man found dead near South Irving Avenue and East Valentine Street on Friday, March 24.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in a street on Friday, March 24.

According to police, 46-year-old Gabriel Munoz was found dead near South Irving Avenue and East Valentine Street, which is near East 29th Street and South Alvernon Way, just after 10:30 p.m. Munoz had obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. Information can be shared anonymously through 88-CRIME.

No additional information about a possible suspect was immediately available.

