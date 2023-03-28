13 News is helping the Mississippi tornado victims - get involved

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - You can help KOLD help those impacted by the tornadoes in Mississippi.

KOLD and our parent company Gray TV are partnering with the Salvation Army to help families in Mississippi impacted by the devastating tornadoes.

Here’s what you can do to to help out.

Go to Gray.tv/relief to make a donation.

Or you can text MS TORNADOES to 51555 to make a pledge.

Message and data rates do apply.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.