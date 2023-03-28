Advertise
Apache Junction woman helps horses find new homes

Over the past 11 years, Maria Jones and volunteers have successfully rehabilitated more than...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of horses have been saved over the past decade thanks to the dedication of one Valley woman. And that is Something Good!

Rhienna Johnson wrote into Arizona’s Family to tell us about Maria Jones and her horse rescue. Maria grew up around horses and she used to show Arabians. Later on, she would sadly see many of those same majestic creatures at horse auctions. That’s what led her to opening up the Good Shepherd Healing Ministries Horse Rescue in Apache Junction. Over the past 11 years, Maria and volunteers have successfully rehabilitated more than 300 horses, placing many in caring new homes.

Maria is dedicated to saving neglected, abandoned and abused horses and right now, there are around 50 horses currently at her ranch. Rhienna wrote, these horses “depend on Maria and her good work, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. She relies heavily on volunteers and donations and always finds a way to make sure each and every horse is cared for.” Click/tap here for more information on helping the horse rescue.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

