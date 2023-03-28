Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Chronic Wasting Disease not detected in Arizona

Chronic Wasting Disease not detected in Arizona
Chronic Wasting Disease not detected in Arizona(The Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) announced that Arizona continues to be clear of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

Chronic Wasting Disease is a deadly wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of deer and elk.

Department officials said they did not find any cases of CWD in the 1,199 deer (mule and white-tailed) and elk that were sampled in 2022.

They collected 354 samples from animals that were harvested and voluntarily submitted by hunters, and 845 samples through partnerships with game processors and taxidermists.

Arizona Game and Fish Department have been testing for the presence of this disease in the state since 1998. So far, the CWD has been found in Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, but has not been detected in Arizona.

For more information about CWD, visit www.azgfd.com/Wildlife/Diseases/

