Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming trend Tuesday into Wednesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A ridge of high pressure building into the region will cause highs to climb into the low 80s today and tomorrow. Our next weather-maker arrives Thursday, bringing a slight chance for rain north of Tucson, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures with it. The cool-down looks brief, as highs soar back into the 70s and 80s this weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Windy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police ask for public’s help in homicide investigation after man found dead near South...
Tucson homicide detectives investigating after man’s body found in street
Update: Roadway open on Mt. Lemmon
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warmer start to the workweek!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023
First responders from Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts rescued three people stranded...
Crews train year-round for water rescues after very wet winter
Crews train year-round for water rescues after very wet winter
Crews train year-round for water rescues after very wet winter