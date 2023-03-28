Golder Ranch Fire District announces memorial services for fallen captain

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Golder Ranch Fire District (GRFD) has announced memorial services for Captain and Paramedic Randall Watts, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21st.

A viewing will be held for only family, friends and GRFD on Tuesday, March 28th.

A funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 29th, at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene (500 W Calle Concordia) at 10 a.m. The service will be open to the public and there will be a procession before the service at 9 a.m.

The procession will begin at the intersection of Innovation Park and Rancho Vistoso Blvd and will proceed south on Innovation Park to Tangerine Blvd. It will continue along westbound Tangerine to southbound La Cañada to eastbound Calle Concordia.

Residents should expect delays and extended travel time along the route.

Captain Watts leaves behind his wife Rebekah, 6 children and a grandchild.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.