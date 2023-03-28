Pedestrian killed in Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Officers from the operations Division West and Tucson Fire Department (TFD) personnel responded to a report of a collision on March 26th after 9:00 p.m. on the intersection of E. Roger Rd. and N. Tyndall Ave.

During the investigation, officers learned the collision involved an adult male pedestrian and a silver 2020 mercury Mountaineer. TFD said the pedestrian died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

After officers conducted interviews and evaluated roadway evidence, they determined that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Rodger Rd. from north to south when he was hit by the Mercury, which was traveling west.

The pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, and investigators found narcotics and paraphernalia in his possession.

The driver of the Mercury, an adult male, immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.

An Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit officer determined that he was not impaired during the collision and that mid-block crossing by the pedestrian was the major contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

