Search for missing vulnerable adult

Search for missing vulnerable adult(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

Deputies say 69-year-old Robert Sanchez Ruiz was last seen in the area of 5400 South Bonney Avenue Saturday morning March 25th.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, a red, white and blue UA beanie under a black beanie hat with white stripe.

He is six-feet-five inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Robert is urged to call 911.

