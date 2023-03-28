Search for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

Deputies say 69-year-old Robert Sanchez Ruiz was last seen in the area of 5400 South Bonney Avenue Saturday morning March 25th.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, a red, white and blue UA beanie under a black beanie hat with white stripe.

He is six-feet-five inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Robert is urged to call 911.

