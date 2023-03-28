Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing Pima County man

Don Douglass
Don Douglass(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BENSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing vulnerable adult in Pima County.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Don Douglass, 85, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Douglass was last seen Monday evening, March 26, in the 25000 block of East Arapaho Trail west of Benson, Arizona, wearing a T-shirt of unknown color and jeans.

Douglass was in a Silver 2011 Chevrolet Traverse with Arizona license Y2A3BWA, with the intention of going to the Walmart in Benson.

Anyone with information on Douglass’ location is urged to call 911.

