Suspect dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as the situation develops.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart in Surprise early Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to initial reports of a shooting around 12:40 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter near Grand Avenue and Bell Road. While details on what led up to the incident are extremely limited, but Surprise Police confirmed a suspect is dead, and that the shooting involved officers. No other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

